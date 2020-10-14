PlayStation 4 System Update version 8.00 improves parties and messages

Sony has released the PlayStation 4 system software update version 8.00 today, which includes changes to Party and Messages features, new avatars, updated parental controls, and more.

Our latest system software update for PlayStation 4, version 8.00, is launching today globally. This update includes changes to the existing Party and Messages features, new avatars, updated parental controls and more.

Here are some of the key features in this update:

Main Features in the System Software Update The following changes have been made to (Party) and (Messages). When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it’ll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created. You can now use your groups across (Party) and (Messages). You can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you’ve messaged with. For groups of three or more members, the group owner can now remove members from the group. The group owner is the player that created the group. For groups of just you and one other player, you can no longer change the group name or image. Only the name and image of the other player displays. (Messages) has been added to the screen during parties. When you select between members of your group. (Messages), you’ll see the messages exchanged between members of your group. The public / private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party. You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select (Party). You can also manage your party connection settings when you select [Party Voice Chat Connection], which has been added to the party settings. Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted. You can now join parties even if there are members that you’ve blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you’ll receive a notification. During the party, you won’t hear each other, and the game you’re playing, as well your Share Play status, won’t be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them. Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session from within the game.

Trophy levels are new. Your trophy level is a ranking determined by the total number of trophies you’ve earned. When you update your system software, you’ll see your new trophy level based on the trophies you’ve earned to date. Your new trophy level also appears when you sign in to (PlayStation App), your PlayStation Vita system, or My PlayStation online. There won’t be any changes to trophies you’ve already earned or trophy information, such as unlock requirements.

2-step verification is now available using authenticator apps. After entering your sign-in ID and password on your PS4, you can complete the sign-in process by allowing the app access. You can download authenticator apps from the App Store or Google Play. We do not guarantee the functionality of all authenticator apps.

The following changes have been made to parental controls. [Communicating with Other Players] and [Viewing Content by Other Players] have been combined and are now [Communication and User-Generated Content]. If you’ve selected [Not Allowed] for either of the settings, the same setting will transfer after the update. Even with [Communication and User-Generated Content] set to [Not Allowed], the in-game communication feature can now be used only for specific games that the family manager or parent/guardian has allowed. When a child sends a request during the game, the family manager or parent / guardian receives an email. Follow the instructions in the email to allow or restrict the use of the in-game communication features.

Other Updated Features [Mute All Microphones] has been added to the quick menu under (Sound / Devices). This setting mutes all microphones connected to your PS4.

The following changes have been made for when you use Remote Play on mobile devices and computers. On your device, you’ll need to update (PS Remote Play) to the latest version. The button assignments that you set for your controller on your PS4 are now reflected when you use Remote Play. The screen design has been refreshed. Support for Android 5 and 6 is no longer available. Support for Windows 8.1 is no longer available.

Under (Settings) > [Account Management] > [Privacy Settings], the following changes have been made. Under [Gaming | Media], [Trophies] and [Games] have been combined and are now [Gaming History]. You can limit who can see the games you’ve played and the trophies you’ve earned. Under [Gaming | Media], [Online Status and Now Playing] has been added. You can set limits on who can see your online status and the game you’re currently playing. In [Messages] under [Personal Info | Messaging), the content you can restrict has changed. You can limit who can invite you to parties and add you to groups. For example, the [Friends Only] setting previously displayed messages only from your friends, but now you can see messages from players other than your friends if they’re in your group. Under [Personal Info | Messaging], [Mobile Availability] has been removed.

The following changes have been made to (Communities). When you create a new Community, you can no longer use [By Request Only] to limit members who can join. If you have an existing Community that is set to [Anyone], you can no longer change it to [By Request Only]. You can no longer create parties from the Community screen. You’ll need to create a group in (Party).

You can no longer create a new event in (Events). Events created before the update will still be held, and events and tournaments hosted by game developers will continue to take place.

For some features, the content displayed on the screen has changed, as well as the screen design.

As a reminder, a PS4 system with a wired connection via a LAN cable is recommended to download the update.

