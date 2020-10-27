Big discounts for the PlayStation 4 with 11.11 Special Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore (SIES) has announced a 11.11 Special Sale for the PlayStation — so if you’re planning to get a PlayStation 4 ahead of the PlayStation 5 launch now is that chance.

Starting November 2 up to November 11, 2020 you can purchase PlayStation 4 bundles at discounted prices:

And DualShock 4 controllers are marked down for the same period to just Php 1,990. The perfect time to get a controller in your favorite color.

Philippines, October 27, 2020 – Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) is pleased to announce details of 11.11 Special Sales, offering attractive prices on PlayStation 4 (PS4) console bundles and games for limited period. From November 2 to 11, 2020 customers can purchase the following PlayStation® products and games at promo price from PlayStation Authorized Dealers, Sony Stores, and selected major electronics retailers & toy stores: PS4 MEGA PACK at promotional price of PHP 14,990 (discount of PHP 3,000) PS4 MEGA PACK includes a PS4 system (CUH-2218BB01, Jet Black, 1TB HDD), and three best-selling PS4™ software titles “God of War™”, “Horizon Zero Dawn™: Complete Edition”, “Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition” PlayStation®4 Pro Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition / Horizon Zero Dawn™ at promotional price of PHP 18,990 (discount of PHP 5,000) PlayStation®4 Pro Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition / Horizon Zero Dawn™ includes PS4™Pro system (CUH-7218BB01, Jet Black, 1TB HDD), and two critically acclaimed PS4™ software titles from Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios: Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (Disc) and Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition (Disc). PS4™ DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller (selected colors only) at promotional price of PHP 1,990 (discount of PHP 1,000)

All your big named retailers like DataBlitz and iTECH, Sony Stores, and Game Xtreme and toy stores like Toys ‘R Us, Toy Kingdom are participating in this Sale.

source Sony PH

