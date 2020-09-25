Atma Xplorer

Steam’s TGS Sale for 2020 is now underway

September 25, 2020

While this year’s Tokyo Game Show will be remote and digital-only, that only means one thing for Steam: hold a sale!

Yes folks it’s the TGS 2020 Sale for Steam.

 

Popular Titles like Nier Automata, Tekken 7, Code Vien, Jump Force, and No Man’s Sky are up for grabs for discounted prices.  The sale also includes all Final Fantasy titles on Steam, Tales of and Dragon Ball games and more.

Head on to the TGS Sale page and prepare your wallet.

