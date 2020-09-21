Square Enix announces Final Fantasy XVI – a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive

Fresh from the announcement of the PlayStation 5 launch price and date, Square Enix has confirmed that a new Final Fantasy project is in the works for the upcoming next-gen console: Final Fantasy 16.

At the director’s chair of Final Fantasy 16 is Hiroshi Takai of Final Fantasy XIV and The Last Remnant fame. Here’s a few words from him to tease the upcoming title:

When FINAL FANTASY I was released, I was just another player─a young student with big dreams. By the time FINAL FANTASY V was in the works, I had earned myself a seat at the developers’ table… albeit at the very end. From there, I moved “online” leaving my mark on both FINAL FANTASY XI and XIV. And now…XVI. From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PlayStation 5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!

Much like Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII:Remake, Final Fantasy XVIhas a battle system that is more action-oriented than the classic turn based system that many purists are clamoring for. The combat from the trailer feels much like popular third person RPGs like The Witcher III.







Like the Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XVI will also come to the PC but not at the same time as the PlayStation 5 release but so far no further info is available aside from more information will be release in 2021.

source Square-Enix