Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Square Enix announces Final Fantasy XVI – a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy XVI – a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive

Posted by September 21, 2020 • PlayStation 5Add Comment

Fresh from the announcement of the PlayStation 5 launch price and date, Square Enix has confirmed that a new Final Fantasy project is in the works for the upcoming next-gen console: Final Fantasy 16.

At the director’s chair of Final Fantasy 16 is Hiroshi Takai of Final Fantasy XIV and The Last Remnant fame.  Here’s a few words from him to tease the upcoming title:

When FINAL FANTASY I was released, I was just another player─a young student with big dreams. By the time FINAL FANTASY V was in the works, I had earned myself a seat at the developers’ table… albeit at the very end. From there, I moved “online” leaving my mark on both FINAL FANTASY XI and XIV.

And now…XVI.

From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PlayStation 5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!

Much like Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII:Remake, Final Fantasy XVIhas a battle system that is more action-oriented than the classic turn based system that many purists are clamoring for.  The combat from the trailer feels much like popular third person RPGs like The Witcher III.

 

Like the Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XVI will also come to the PC but not at the same time as the PlayStation 5 release but so far no further info is available aside from more information will be release in 2021.

source Square-Enix

Tags: ,

Related content:

  1. Final Fantasy VII Remake is PS4 timed exclusive until March 3, 2021
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake Box Art Revealed
  3. Monster Hunter World: The Final Stand unveils Fatalis
  4. Capcom teases Monster Hunter: Rise for Nintendo Switch
  5. Sony officially unveils the PlayStation 5
  6. Steam’s Golden Week Sale for 2020 is now live
  7. How to fix Audio issues with Nvidia Shadow Play
  8. Xbox Announces Cloud Gaming Partnership with Samsung
  9. Final Fantasy VII Remake delayed
  10. Game Dev Tycoon heading to Nintendo Switch

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats