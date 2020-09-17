PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
If you are planning to get a next-gen console this holiday season then you’re probably wondering which one to get:
- PlayStation 5,
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
- Xbox Series S
- Xbox Series X
Here’s a simple guide on the break down of specs and prices for all of these console tiers. It seemed so simple before.
PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X
|
|
PlayStation 5
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|
Xbox
|
Xbox
|
Price
|
$500
|
$400
|
$499
|
$299
|
Dimensions
|
390 mm x 104 mm x 260 mm (15.35 x 4.09 x 10.24 inches)
|
390 mm x 92 mm x 260 mm (15.35 x 3.62 x 10.24 inches)
|
151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches)
|
Not available, but 60 percent smaller than the Series X
|
Weight
|
4.5 kg (9.92 pounds)
|
3.9 kg (8.6 pounds)
|
4.45 kg (9.8 pounds)
|
Not available
|
CPU
|
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz
|
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz
|
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT)
|
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT)
|
GPU
|
Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz
|
Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz
|
Custom RDNA 2, 12.15 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz
|
Custom RDNA 2, 4 TFLOP, 20 CU at 1.565 GHz
|
RAM
|
16 GB GDDR6 256-bit
|
16 GB GDDR6 256-bit
|
16 GB GDDR6 320-bit
|
10 GB GDDR6
|
Memory bandwidth
|
448 GB/s
|
448 GB/s
|
10 GB at 560 GB/s, 6 GB at 336 GB/s
|
8 GB at 224GB/s, 2 GB at 56GB/s
|
Internal storage
|
825 GB SSD
|
825 GB SSD
|
1 TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
|
512 GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
|
I/O throughput
|
5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed)
|
5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed)
|
2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)
|
2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)
|
External storage
|
USB HDD support
|
USB HDD support
|
1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support
|
1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support
|
Physical media
|
4K UHD Blu-ray
|
None
|
4K UHD Blu-ray
|
None
|
Output resolution
|
4K
|
4K
|
4K at 60 fps (target 120 fps)
|
1440p at 60 fps (target 120 fps)
|
Connectivity
|
Ethernet 10/100/1000
WiFi 802.11ax
|
Ethernet 10/100/1000
WiFi 802.11ax
|
Ethernet 10/100/1000
WiFi 802.11ac dual band
|
Ethernet 10/100/1000
WiFi 802.11ac dual band