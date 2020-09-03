NVIDIA announces GeForce 3000 series of video cards

Nvidia has officially announce it’s next generation of video cards, the GeForce 3000 series and taken wraps off 3 of the new gpus — the GeForce main stream RTX 3070, the flagship RTX 3080 and it’s new behemoth (both literally and figuratively) RTX 3090.

NVIDIA GeForce Specification Comparison RTX 3090 RTX 3080 RTX 3070 RTX 2080 Ti CUDA Cores 10496 8704 5888 4352 Boost Clock 1.7GHz 1.71GHz 1.73GHz 1545MHz Memory Clock 19.5Gbps GDDR6X 19Gbps GDDR6X 16Gbps GDDR6 14Gbps GDDR6 Memory Bus Width 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 352-bit VRAM 24GB 10GB 8GB 11GB Single Precision Perf. 35.7 TFLOPs 29.8 TFLOPs 20.4 TFLOPs 13.4 TFLOPs Tensor Perf. (FP16) 285 TFLOPs 238 TFLOPs 163 TFLOPs 114 TFLOPs Ray Perf. 69 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs ? TDP 350W 320W 220W 250W GPU GA102? GA102? GA104? TU102 Transistor Count 28B 28B ? 18.6B Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere Turing Manufacturing Process Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm TSMC 12nm “FFN” Launch Date 09/24/2020 09/17/2020 10/2020 09/20/2018 Launch Price MSRP: $1499 MSRP: $699 MSRP: $499 MSRP: $999

Founders $1199

Alongside the new hardware, NVIDIA also announced several software to complement it’s products:

NVIDIA Reflex for lower latency in games

for lower latency in games NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima for video creators using in game assets

for video creators using in game assets NVIDIA Broadcast for streamers — making use of the RTX cores to cancel out noise and improve the background of your streams.

As for local pricing? Well NVIDIA Philippines has officially announced that as well.

According to the NVIDIA Philippines website, the GeForce RTX 3000 cards will be priced as follows

GeForce RTX 3090 will start at PHP 88,000

GeForce RTX 3080 will start at PHP 41,000

GeForce RTX 3070 will start at PHP 29,500

via TechieXplorer, NVIDIA PH