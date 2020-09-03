NVIDIA announces GeForce 3000 series of video cards
Nvidia has officially announce it’s next generation of video cards, the GeForce 3000 series and taken wraps off 3 of the new gpus — the GeForce main stream RTX 3070, the flagship RTX 3080 and it’s new behemoth (both literally and figuratively) RTX 3090.
NVIDIA GeForce Specification Comparison
|RTX 3090
|RTX 3080
|RTX 3070
|RTX 2080 Ti
|CUDA Cores
|10496
|8704
|5888
|4352
|Boost Clock
|1.7GHz
|1.71GHz
|1.73GHz
|1545MHz
|Memory Clock
|19.5Gbps GDDR6X
|19Gbps GDDR6X
|16Gbps GDDR6
|14Gbps GDDR6
|Memory Bus Width
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|352-bit
|VRAM
|24GB
|10GB
|8GB
|11GB
|Single Precision Perf.
|35.7 TFLOPs
|29.8 TFLOPs
|20.4 TFLOPs
|13.4 TFLOPs
|Tensor Perf. (FP16)
|285 TFLOPs
|238 TFLOPs
|163 TFLOPs
|114 TFLOPs
|Ray Perf.
|69 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|?
|TDP
|350W
|320W
|220W
|250W
|GPU
|GA102?
|GA102?
|GA104?
|TU102
|Transistor Count
|28B
|28B
|?
|18.6B
|Architecture
|Ampere
|Ampere
|Ampere
|Turing
|Manufacturing Process
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|TSMC 12nm “FFN”
|Launch Date
|09/24/2020
|09/17/2020
|10/2020
|09/20/2018
|Launch Price
|MSRP: $1499
|MSRP: $699
|MSRP: $499
|MSRP: $999
Founders $1199
Alongside the new hardware, NVIDIA also announced several software to complement it’s products:
- NVIDIA Reflex for lower latency in games
- NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima for video creators using in game assets
- NVIDIA Broadcast for streamers — making use of the RTX cores to cancel out noise and improve the background of your streams.
As for local pricing? Well NVIDIA Philippines has officially announced that as well.
According to the NVIDIA Philippines website, the GeForce RTX 3000 cards will be priced as follows
- GeForce RTX 3090 will start at PHP 88,000
- GeForce RTX 3080 will start at PHP 41,000
- GeForce RTX 3070 will start at PHP 29,500
