Nintendo has official halted 3DS production

It’s an end of an era.

The beloved 3DS is now officially discontinued by Nintendo.

With the Nintendo Switch topping sales charts for 2020 and the years before, this has been a long time coming. Nintendo has announced that they’re officially ceasing production of the 3DS family of devices. This includes all current variants of the 3DS family which includes the Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS and Nintendo 2DS XL.

The 3DS has was first released back in 2011 providing an innovative entry to the console market where you can play 3D games without the need for an expensive 3D capable TV.

source nintendo.co.jp, via gonintendo.com