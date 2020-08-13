Atma Xplorer

Xbox Series X gets November launch date

Microsoft is set to release it’s next generation console – the Xbox Series X – ahead of the PlayStation 5.  While no firm date has been set, Redmond has confirmed that the target release window is this November.

According to an Xbox blog post, the Xbox Series X is being revealed today as Microsoft and 343 Industries officially decided that Halo Infinite will be delayed to 2021 — a previously rumored title to helm the release of the next gen console.

In light of this, Microsoft highlights it’s subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass which brings games for both the Xbox Series X and PC.

Beginning September 15th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud via the xCloud service on their Android phone and tablets.

Existing backward compatible games across Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One will work on the Xbox Series X when it launches.  No price has been set for the console as of writing this.

