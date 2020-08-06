Xbox Announces Cloud Gaming Partnership with Samsung

Mobile users will soon have access to more than 100 Xbox games on their Samsung devices via xCloud – Microsoft’s cloud game streaming service.

Announced in a Windows Blog Post from Microsoft Corporate VP, Yusuf Mehdi, the partnership will make gaming more accessible to players around the world as subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be given access to the xCloud service. With xCloud, users can play Xbox games on their Xbox console, PC and Android devices using an Xbox controller.

Samsung will be offering Gaming bundles of their recently launched Galaxy Note 20 which will include three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a Power A MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller with an attachable phone clip.

Pre-orders begin today and cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate goes live in 22 markets in North America, Europe and South Korea beginning Sept. 15

xCloud is set to launch on the Samsung Galaxy store in Sept 15.