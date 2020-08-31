Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Ubisoft says PS5 backwards compatibility limited to PS4 titles

Ubisoft says PS5 backwards compatibility limited to PS4 titles

Posted by August 31, 2020 • PlayStation 5Add Comment

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 right around the corner this November, we’re seeing more information being confirmed by companies working on launch titles.  One of the most asked questions about the upcoming PlayStation console is backwards compatibility and if we’ll get more than just previous generation compatibility.

According to a blog post by Ubisoft:

As part of their next-gen UPGRADE PROCESS, PlayStation offer a number of features designed to help you move from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4 players will be able to join multiplayer games with PlayStation 5 players.

A previous version of the page included the following snippet, saying that backwards compatibility “will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games.” — probably a bummer to people who really want an all in one PlayStation machine but this was more or less expected.

The Xbox Support page in comparison still says that backward compatibility “will be available for supported Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox titles” on Xbox Series X.

source Ubisoft

 

Related content:

  1. Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Currently Free To Download for PlayStation 4 and Xbox
  2. Xbox Series X gets November launch date
  3. Free PlayStation games from Sony’s Stay At Home Initiative
  4. CD Projekt Red announces Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
  5. Xbox Series X announced for holiday 2020
  6. Tron: Evolution made unplayable by expired DRM license
  7. Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC
  8. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered heading for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC
  9. PS4 firmware 7.01 now available
  10. PlayStation 5 gets priced, launching November

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats