Ubisoft says PS5 backwards compatibility limited to PS4 titles

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 right around the corner this November, we’re seeing more information being confirmed by companies working on launch titles. One of the most asked questions about the upcoming PlayStation console is backwards compatibility and if we’ll get more than just previous generation compatibility.

According to a blog post by Ubisoft:

As part of their next-gen UPGRADE PROCESS , PlayStation offer a number of features designed to help you move from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. PlayStation 4 players will be able to join multiplayer games with PlayStation 5 players.

A previous version of the page included the following snippet, saying that backwards compatibility “will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games.” — probably a bummer to people who really want an all in one PlayStation machine but this was more or less expected.

The Xbox Support page in comparison still says that backward compatibility “will be available for supported Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox titles” on Xbox Series X.

source Ubisoft