How to fix controller not working with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Steam

I just bought Fall Guys and I thought it would work out of the box with the controller I recently bought but alas, it didn’t. I had to change a few settings to get it working.

How to: Fix controller not working on Steam

Make sure you disconnect your controller Open Steam Open Steam’s Big Picture mode

Click the Library

Find and select Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Click Manage Game

Go to Controller Options

Change the setting Steam input per game setting to Forced On

Restart Steam And Voila! It should pickup the controller the next time you run it.