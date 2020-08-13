How to fix controller not working with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Steam
I just bought Fall Guys and I thought it would work out of the box with the controller I recently bought but alas, it didn’t. I had to change a few settings to get it working.
How to: Fix controller not working on Steam
- Make sure you disconnect your controller
- Open Steam
- Open Steam’s Big Picture mode
- Click the Library
- Find and select Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Click Manage Game
- Go to Controller Options
- Change the setting Steam input per game setting to Forced On
- Restart Steam
- And Voila! It should pickup the controller the next time you run it.