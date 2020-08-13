Atma Xplorer

How to fix Audio issues with Nvidia Shadow Play

Posted by August 13, 2020

I’ve been having issues with Nvidia Shadow play recordings and I finally figured out the problem.  If you’re experiencing the same problems, here’s how to fix it.

As you can see (in this case hear), audio is just not working. 

So what to do?  It turns out that the issue is version 3.20.4.14 of GeForce Experience.

Hitting the update button show the hotfix that Nvidia released for me so I had to manually find the update:

https://us.download.nvidia.com/GFE/GFEClient/3.20.4.15/GeForce_Experience_v3.20.4.15.exe

After updating, all the audio issues were fixed!

