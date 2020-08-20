Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC

If you were planning to complete the Hitman trilogy on Steam, best pucker up and prepare for the long haul as Hitman 3 will be an Epic Game Store exclusive.

In conjunction with this announcement, the original Hitman will be available for free on the Epic Game Store from August 27 to September 3.

Hitman 3 will launch exclusively for PC on the Epic Games Store in January 2021. The game will still be available on other platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

This is an interesting turn of events on the PC considering Epic sued Apple and Google for exclusivity of their respective stores.

source Epic Games Blog