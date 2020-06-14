Sony officially unveils the PlayStation 5

Sony has finally revealed the design of it’s upcoming next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. And boy oh boy, it’s got the Sony boy in me tingling.

The console will be available in 2 variants, one with a BluRay drive and one without.

PlayStation 5 Specifications:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Custom RDNA 2 Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

NVMe SSD slot External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

USB HDD support (PS4 games only) Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive (optional)

Unlike previous PlayStation consoles, the PlayStation 5 seems to be designed to stand vertically (for previous iterations of the console we had to buy a dedicated vertical stand for this) much like it’s upcoming competitor, the Xbox Series X.

We also get a new version of the Dual Shock controller. Now called, Dual Sense controllers, it features adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and a new create button that’s designed to share gameplay content. Design wise it looks like a more ergonomic Dual Shock controller and retains the old setup with the Dpad on on the top left and the analog sticks on the same level.

The most welcome change with the controller is it now uses type-c ports for charging.

Matching accessories

Aside from just the controller, Sony has also announced several first party accessories that will be available – in case you want your peripherals to match the design of your console 🙂





Official PlayStation 5 Accessories

The Pulse 3D wireless headset takes the place of the PlayStation Gold wireless headset and offers 3D audio support — something that Sony has been pushing as a major feature for the PS5 — and dual noise-canceling microphones.

The media remote is if you want to use your PlayStation 5 as a media player. Seems pretty straightforward but we have no idea what the unmarked buttons are.

And lastly an official charging station to get two of the controllers charged at the same time.

No prices on the console and the accessories as of yet and all we know is that it’ll go on sale this 2020 holiday season.

Related