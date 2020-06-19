Atma Xplorer

Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Currently Free To Download for PlayStation 4 and Xbox

June 19, 2020

Heads up and act quick.  WB Games has officially made Injustice available for free on both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

The offer is good until June 25 and is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Checkout Injustice on Microsoft.com and PlayStation Store

UPDATE:  The game is also free on Steam

Visit the steam page to download it for free.

