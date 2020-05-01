Atma Xplorer

Steam’s Golden Week Sale for 2020 is now live

May 1, 2020

Alongside the Humble Bundle Store’s Golden Week Sale, Steam has officially opened it’s own Golden Week Sale which runs through April 30 up to May 6 (Pacific time.

You can grab majority of the Final Fantasy Franchise titles that are available for the PC at discounted prices:

If you’re more into the Resident Evil Series, the Remake Series and the original versions of the the games are also available at great prices.

So what are you wait for, prepare your wallets and head to the Steam Store now.

