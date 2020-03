Looking for something to do while stuck at home? Capcom just put Monster Hunter World and it’s expansion Iceborne on Sale.

The base game is at a 34% discount and the expansion, Iceborne is at a 25% discount (the bundle Master edition is at 21% off).

The sale just comes in time for the release of the new flagship monster, Safi’jiiva

