Grab the Witcher Goodies Collection for Free at GoG

Fans of The Witcher Series (of games), heads up!

There’s a free collection of “Goodies” up for grabs on GoG.com for a limited time.

It includes arts, books, soundtracks, the making of videos, Video Game Show concert, wallpapers, and many more goodies from all The Witcher games gathered together for the first time.

What’s in the Goodie bag?

Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert (720p)

Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert (dvd)

Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert (1080p)

Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert (4K)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – goodie pack

T hronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – goodie pack

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Polish)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (French)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Spanish)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Italian)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (Russian)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – bonus pack (German) The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – goodie pack (1)

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – goodie pack (2)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition – goodie pack (1)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition – goodie pack (2)

And yes this is all for free. All you need to do is sign up for a GoG account and claim it before the offer expires on March 18, 2pm UTC.

So what’s in the goodie bags? Here’s a sneak peek 🙂

Want it? Grab it here.

Be sure to click this before the offer expires 🙂

Related