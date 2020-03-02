Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo now available
Heads up!:
This was just shared via the FF7 Remake Twitter account, The Final Fantasy VII Demo is now available on the PlayStation Store
We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store.— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020
What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R
👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO
Non-Playstation 4 owners, sorry guys, you have to wait it out. This is a PS4 exclusive for now.
US – https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0082-CUSA07237_00-FFVIIREMAKETRIAL
Singapore – https://store.playstation.com/en-sg/product/JP0082-CUSA07055_00-ASIA000000000000
Hong Kong – https://store.playstation.com/en-hk/product/JP0082-CUSA07055_00-ASIA000000000000Tags: Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, PlayStation 4