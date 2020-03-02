Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo now available

Heads up!:

This was just shared via the FF7 Remake Twitter account, The Final Fantasy VII Demo is now available on the PlayStation Store

Non-Playstation 4 owners, sorry guys, you have to wait it out. This is a PS4 exclusive for now.

US – https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0082-CUSA07237_00-FFVIIREMAKETRIAL

Singapore – https://store.playstation.com/en-sg/product/JP0082-CUSA07055_00-ASIA000000000000

Hong Kong – https://store.playstation.com/en-hk/product/JP0082-CUSA07055_00-ASIA000000000000