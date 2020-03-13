Amazon JP Final Fantasy 7 remake pre-orders get Sephiroth theme.
Looks like SquareEnix is giving JP fans exclusive content for purchasing on Amazon JP.
If we inspect the Amzn.jp listing for Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s pre-order, we see that it’ll include a download code for the “Sephiroth” theme. The preview can be seen in the tweet below:
Amazonでの購入特典として入手できるセフィロスのPS4用ダイナミックテーマ。— FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) March 13, 2020
※購入特典は数に限りがございますので、あらかじめご了承ください。
購入・詳細はコチラ→https://t.co/tw65izWkst#FF7R #FF7 pic.twitter.com/4rdejAaVxO