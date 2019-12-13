Xbox Series X announced for holiday 2020

Microsoft has finally pulled the curtains back and revealed it’s upcoming Next-Generation Xbox console. Internally known as Project Scarlett, the Xbox Series X is set for a holiday release next year.

” Our fastest, most powerful Xbox will set a new bar for performance, speed, and compatibility. Developers around the globe are already hard at work building games for Xbox Series X. Our 15 Xbox Game Studios are developing the largest and most creatively diverse lineup of exclusive games in our history.”

Words from the current head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, Phil Spencer said on-stage during the awards ceremony of The Game Awards 2019 where the console was unveiled.

No concrete details have been announced but the Xbox Series X is expected to ship with the latest Zen 2 and next generation RDNA architecture from AMD and will do 4K at 60FPS, with the possibility of 120fps with support for Variable Refresh Rate — something that PC gamers have been enjoying since Nvidia and AMD released their respective GSync and FreeSync technologies.

Another big feature that was highlight is backwards compatibility:

Building on our compatibility promise, with Xbox Series X we’re also investing in consumer-friendly pathways to game ownership across generations. Leading the way with our first-party titles including Halo Infinite in 2020, we’re committed to ensuring that games from Xbox Game Studios support cross-generation entitlements and that your Achievements and game saves are shared across devices

No pricing or availability has been announced as of yet, just a ballpark release date of holiday 2020. Prepare your wallets folks.

source Xbox