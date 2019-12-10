Atma Xplorer

Final Fantasy VII Remake is PS4 timed exclusive until March 3, 2021

December 10, 2019

Great news for fans who want to get their hands on the Final Fantasy VII Remake but want to play it on other platforms (like PC or Xbox).

Square Enix has released an updated version of the Final Fantasy VII Remake box art with a bit of important change; a small label that the game will be a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 until March 3, 2021.

Other platforms for Final Fantasy VII Remake have yet to be announced but at least Square isn’t closed off to the idea of bringing this non-PS4 owners.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is due out for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

