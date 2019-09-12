Square-Enix teases new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake
Heads up Final Fantasy VII fans, SquareEnix has – as promised days earlier – released a new teaser video for the upcoming remake of it’s cult classic, Final Fantasy VII.
The new trailer gives us a look at favorites from the series like Reno, Rude and as well as a well remembered scene 😏.
The Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode 1 is still set for release on March 3, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.Tags: Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, PlayStation 4
