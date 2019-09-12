Square-Enix teases new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake

Heads up Final Fantasy VII fans, SquareEnix has – as promised days earlier – released a new teaser video for the upcoming remake of it’s cult classic, Final Fantasy VII.

The new trailer gives us a look at favorites from the series like Reno, Rude and as well as a well remembered scene 😏.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode 1 is still set for release on March 3, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.