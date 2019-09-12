Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Square-Enix teases new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square-Enix teases new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake

Posted by September 12, 2019 • PlayStation 41 Comment

Heads up Final Fantasy VII fans, SquareEnix has – as promised days earlier – released a new teaser video for the upcoming remake of it’s cult classic, Final Fantasy VII.

 

The new trailer gives us a look at favorites from the series like Reno, Rude and as well as a well remembered scene 😏.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode 1 is still set for release on March 3, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Tags: , ,

Related content:

  1. Final Fantasy VII Remake Box Art Revealed
  2. First look at Dissidia 012 [duodecim]
  3. Sony announces PlayStation Classic with 20 pre-loaded games
  4. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered heading for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC
  5. Square Enix announces Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster limited edition
  6. The PlayStation 2 turns 15 today
  7. First look at the Nintendo Wii U
  8. New PlayStation Store Store rolling out for US PSN
  9. The Ultimate K-On! fan laptop
  10. First Look at Project Diva Extend

Comment ( 1 )

Have Something To Say ?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP. Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.

Categories

Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats