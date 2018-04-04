Monster Hunter: World patch versions 2.01 for PS4 and 2.0.0.1 for Xbox One now available

Capcom has new released patches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One of it’s Monster Hunter: World — Version 2.01 update for the PlayStation 4 and version 2.0.0.1 for the Xbox One version.

In Update Ver. 2.00, a balance update was done to the bow’s Dragon Piercer attack to fix a bug where you could shoot past the attack’s angle limitations. However due to this update, when the target is lined up with the reticle at a very fast speed and the Dragon Piercer fires, it was discovered that the player may not be able to face in the direction of the reticle. This has been fixed so that even if the player is aiming at a target quickly in a direction they are not facing, the reticle will still be able to aim in that direction. (Please note that during Dragon Piercer, if the reticle is aimed at an area outside of the allowed range, the attack will fire in the direction the player is facing)

When selecting loadouts during Arena Quests, a bug occurred where the item window order would change. However, this has now been retooled as part of the game design. From the default cursor position, the item pouch order when checking equipment info will be from left to right. Next, the fixed items will appear in the following order, left to right: Whetstone, Capture Net, Fishing Rod, and BBQ Spit. The last items will be the specialized tools, listed from left to right.



Monster Hunter: World is available now worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (the Xbox One version is only available in North America and Europe). A PC version is due out this fall.

source Capcom

