2017 Winter Steam Sale is live

December 21, 2017

It’s that time of the year again folks.  Prepare your wallets for the best Steam Sale of the year!

Tekken, PUBG, The Witcher 3 and a whole bunch of other popular titles are on sale now so if you have been saving up your money for a good deal on games you’ve planning to buy, now is the chance to buy!

Steam Link is also up for grabs for a cheap price though it might not be available in your area due to shipping (seems to be a non-Asia thing).

Along side the Winter Sale, the second annual Steam Awards will be running so fans will have a chance to vote on their favorite games.

Check out the rest of the discounts on the Steam Store.

