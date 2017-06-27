2017 PSN Midyear sale is here

It’s that time of the year again guys. Prepare your wallets, it’s time for the PlayStation Midyear Sale.

PS Vita

Game Regular Price Sale Price PS+ PS TV Metacritic Platinum Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault 29.99 14.99 8.99 ✔ 57 ✔ AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✔ 64 ✔ Amnesia: Memories 29.99 8.99 5.99 ✔ 72 ✔ Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition 7.99 2.39 1.59 ✖ 53 ✖ Azkend 2: The World Beneath 7.99 2.39 1.59 ✔ 67 ✖ Baseball Riot 4.99 1.49 0.99 ✔ 58 ✖ Berserk and the Band of the Hawk 39.99 31.99 27.99 ✔ 66 ✔ Claire: Extended Cut 14.99 5.24 3.74 ✔ 67 ✔ Code: Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- 39.99 19.99 11.99 ✔ 86 ✔ Conception™II: Children of the Seven Stars 29.99 19.99 7.49 ✔ 62 ✔ CounterSpy™ 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✔ 70 ✖ Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors 39.99 19.99 15.99 ✔ 67 ✔ Dead Nation™ 7.99 3.19 2.39 ✔ 68 ✔ Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✖ 31 ✖ Disgaea 4: A Promised Revisited 39.99 19.99 15.99 ✔ 82 ✔ Doki-Doki Universe 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✔ 66 ✖ DYING: Reborn 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✖ 38 ✔ DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers 39.99 23.99 15.99 ✔ 62 ✔ Entwined™ 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 59 ✖ Escape Plan 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✖ 71 ✖ Farming Simulator 14 14.99 5.99 4.49 ✔ — ✔ Farming Simulator 16 19.99 11.99 9.99 ✔ 53 ✔ flOw 5.99 2.99 2.39 ✔ 71 ✖ Flower® 6.99 3.49 2.79 ✖ 91 ✖ forma.8 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✔ 78 ✔ Freedom Wars 14.99 4.49 2.99 ✔ 73 ✔ God of War® Collection 14.99 4.49 2.99 ✔ 73 ✔✔ Grand Kingdom 39.99 19.99 15.99 ✔ 76 ✔ Gravity Badgers 1.99 0.79 0.39 ✖ 48 ✖ Gravity Rush™ 13.49 6.74 5.39 ✖ 83 ✔ HELLDIVERS™ Democracy Strikes Back Edition 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✔ 81 ✔ Hitman GO: Definitive Edition 7.99 2.79 1.99 ✔ 80 ✔ Hohokum™ 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 71 ✖ Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational 13.49 2.69 1.34 ✖ 76 ✔ htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 58 ✔ Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 29.99 8.99 5.99 ✖ 69 ✔ Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 29.99 8.99 5.99 ✔ 67 ✔ Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation 29.99 8.99 5.99 ✔ 70 ✔ Indoor Sports World 4.99 3.49 2.49 ✖ — ✖ Jak and Daxter Collection™ 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✖ 67 ✔✔✔ Killzone™ Mercenary 19.99 7.99 5.99 ✔ 78 ✔ King Oddball 4.99 1.49 0.99 ✔ 66 ✖ Lara Croft GO 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 83 ✔ Letter Quest Remastered 9.99 3.39 2.49 ✖ 73 ✖ LittleBigPlanet 14.99 5.24 3.74 ✔ 88 ✔ Lost Dimension 29.99 14.99 11.99 ✔ 72 ✔ Malicious™ Rebirth 9.99 3.49 2.49 ✔ — ✖ Mind Zero 24.99 12.49 7.49 ✔ 59 ✔ ModNation™ Racers: Road Trip 13.49 4.72 3.37 ✖ 62 ✔* Monster Monpiece™ 19.99 5.99 3.99 ✔ 67 ✔ MotoGP™13 29.99 8.99 5.99 ✖ 73 ✔ Norn9: Var Commons 39.99 19.99 11.99 ✔ 75 ✔ Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty 19.99 6.99 4.99 ✖ 83 ✔ Playstation® All-Star Battle Royale™ 9.99 3.99 2.99 ✖ 75 ✔ Playstation®Vita Pets 19.99 8.99 6.99 ✖ 63 ✔ PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness 39.99 19.99 15.99 ✔ 64 ✔ Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault™ 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✖ 64 ✔ Ratchet & Clank™ Collection 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✖ 76 ✔✔ Resistance: Burning Skies™ 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✖ 60 ✔ Retro City Rampage™ DX 9.99 3.99 2.49 ✔ 79 ✖ Risk of Rain 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 77 ✖ Rogue Legacy 16.99 6.79 3.39 ✔ 85 ✔ Rugby 15 14.99 4.49 2.99 ✖ 19 ✔ SAMURAI WARRIORS 4-II 39.99 23.99 15.99 ✔ 73 ✔ Severed 14.99 4.49 2.99 ✖ 82 ✔ Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate 39.99 19.99 11.99 ✔ 79 ✔ Shutshimi 9.99 2.99 1.99 ✔ 82 — Siralim 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✖ — ✖ Siralim 2 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✖ — ✖ Sly Cooper® Thieves in Time 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 75 ✔ Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God 14.99 7.49 4.49 ✔ 65 ✔ Soul Sacrifice™ Delta 17.99 8.09 6.29 ✔ 82 ✔ Sound Shapes™ 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✔ 84 ✔ Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✔ 84 ✔ Sparkle 5.99 1.79 1.19 ✔ — ✖ Sparkle 2 7.99 2.39 1.59 ✔ 66 ✖ Sparkle Unleashed 7.99 2.39 1.59 ✔ 62 ✖ SteamWorld Dig 9.99 3.49 2.49 ✔ 82 ✖ SteamWorld Heist 9.99 3.49 5.99 ✖ 90 ✔ Tales of Heart R 29.99 10.49 7.49 ✔ 76 ✔ Tales of Heart R Season Pass 29.99 26.69 23.99 — — — Tearaway 19.99 8.99 6.99 ✖ 87 ✔ Tennis in the Face 4.99 1.49 0.99 ✔ 68 ✖ The Bridge 9.99 3.39 2.29 ✔ 70 ✖ The Sly Collection™ 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✖ 80 ✔✔✔ The Unfinished Swan™ 14.99 4.49 2.99 ✔ 79 ✖ The Wolf Among Us – A Telltale Games Series 24.99 9.99 7.49 ✖ 83 ✖ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition 4.99 1.99 1.49 ✖ 84 ✖ TOUCH MY KATAMARI 14.99 5.24 3.74 ✖ 69 ✖ Uncanny Valley 12.99 6.49 5.19 ✖ 57 ✖ UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss™ 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✖ 80 ✔ Unit 13™ 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✖ 71 ✔ WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate 39.99 23.99 15.99 ✔ 67 ✔ WipEout® 2048 13.49 5.39 4.04 ✖ 79 ✔ WRC 4 – FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 29.99 8.99 5.99 ✔ 63 ✔ XBlaze Lost: Memories 39.99 15.99 7.99 ✔ 63 ✔ Yomawari: Night Alone 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✔ 75 ✔ Yomawari: Night Alone / htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary 29.99 14.99 11.99 ✔✔ 75, 58 ✔✔ Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma 39.99 19.99 11.99 ✔ 83 ✔

*Modnation Racers: Road Trip online trophies needed for platinum. Online servers shut down on July 1, 2017.

PSP

Game Regular Price Sale Price PS+ PS TV Metacritic aAedis Eclipse: Generation of Chaos 7.99 2.39 1.59 ✔ 62 Ape Escape® On the Loose 7.99 2.79 1.99 ✔ 66 Arcade Darts™ 1.99 1.39 0.99 ✔ 62 Bashi Blocks™ 1.99 1.39 0.99 ✔ — Blade Dancer™: Lineage of Light 7.99 3.19 2.39 ✔ 60 BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II 9.99 4.99 2.99 ✔ 77 Blazing Souls Accelate 9.99 4.99 2.99 ✔ — Chameleon 3.99 1.59 1.19 ✔ — Cho Aniki Zero 5.99 2.99 1.79 ✔ — CLADUN™: This is an RPG! 4.99 2.49 1.99 ✔ 78 ClaDun x2 9.99 4.99 3.99 ✖ 74 Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✔ 87 Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✔ 83 Disgaea Infinite 14.99 5.99 4.49 ✔ 64 Dragoneer’s Aria 4.99 2.49 1.99 ✔ 56 Generation of Chaos: Pandora’s Reflection 19.99 9.99 7.99 ✔ 60 Gladiator Begins 7.99 3.99 2.39 ✔ 59 God of War® Chains of Olympus 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✔ 91 God of War®: Ghost of Sparta 14.99 5.99 4.49 ✔ 86 Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus 9.99 4.99 2.99 ✔ — Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom 9.99 4.99 2.99 ✔ 79 Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsengumi 7.99 3.99 2.39 ✔ — Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier™ 14.99 7.49 5.99 ✔ 71 Jeanne d’Arc 14.99 5.24 3.74 ✔ 87 Jikandia: The Timeless Land 9.99 4.99 2.99 ✖ 60 Mana Khemia: Student Alliance 9.99 2.99 1.99 ✔ 41 Mimana Iyar Chronicle 9.99 4.99 2.99 ✔ 45 Parappa the Rapper™ 14.99 5.24 3.74 ✔ 67 Patapon™ 2 5.99 2.09 1.49 ✔ 81 Patapon® 3 14.99 5.99 4.49 ✔ 74 Ragnarok Tactics 7.99 3.99 2.39 ✔ 65 Warriors of the Lost Empire 5.99 2.39 1.79 ✔ 52

