2017 PSN Midyear sale is here
It’s that time of the year again guys. Prepare your wallets, it’s time for the PlayStation Midyear Sale.
|Game
|Regular Price
|Sale Price
|PS+
|PS TV
|Metacritic
|Platinum
|Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
|29.99
|14.99
|8.99
|✔
|57
|✔
|AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✔
|64
|✔
|Amnesia: Memories
|29.99
|8.99
|5.99
|✔
|72
|✔
|Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
|7.99
|2.39
|1.59
|✖
|53
|✖
|Azkend 2: The World Beneath
|7.99
|2.39
|1.59
|✔
|67
|✖
|Baseball Riot
|4.99
|1.49
|0.99
|✔
|58
|✖
|Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
|39.99
|31.99
|27.99
|✔
|66
|✔
|Claire: Extended Cut
|14.99
|5.24
|3.74
|✔
|67
|✔
|Code: Realize -Guardian of Rebirth-
|39.99
|19.99
|11.99
|✔
|86
|✔
|Conception™II: Children of the Seven Stars
|29.99
|19.99
|7.49
|✔
|62
|✔
|CounterSpy™
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✔
|70
|✖
|Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors
|39.99
|19.99
|15.99
|✔
|67
|✔
|Dead Nation™
|7.99
|3.19
|2.39
|✔
|68
|✔
|Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✖
|31
|✖
|Disgaea 4: A Promised Revisited
|39.99
|19.99
|15.99
|✔
|82
|✔
|Doki-Doki Universe
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✔
|66
|✖
|DYING: Reborn
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✖
|38
|✔
|DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers
|39.99
|23.99
|15.99
|✔
|62
|✔
|Entwined™
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|59
|✖
|Escape Plan
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✖
|71
|✖
|Farming Simulator 14
|14.99
|5.99
|4.49
|✔
|—
|✔
|Farming Simulator 16
|19.99
|11.99
|9.99
|✔
|53
|✔
|flOw
|5.99
|2.99
|2.39
|✔
|71
|✖
|Flower®
|6.99
|3.49
|2.79
|✖
|91
|✖
|forma.8
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✔
|78
|✔
|Freedom Wars
|14.99
|4.49
|2.99
|✔
|73
|✔
|God of War® Collection
|14.99
|4.49
|2.99
|✔
|73
|✔✔
|Grand Kingdom
|39.99
|19.99
|15.99
|✔
|76
|✔
|Gravity Badgers
|1.99
|0.79
|0.39
|✖
|48
|✖
|Gravity Rush™
|13.49
|6.74
|5.39
|✖
|83
|✔
|HELLDIVERS™ Democracy Strikes Back Edition
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✔
|81
|✔
|Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
|7.99
|2.79
|1.99
|✔
|80
|✔
|Hohokum™
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|71
|✖
|Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
|13.49
|2.69
|1.34
|✖
|76
|✔
|htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|58
|✔
|Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1
|29.99
|8.99
|5.99
|✖
|69
|✔
|Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2
|29.99
|8.99
|5.99
|✔
|67
|✔
|Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation
|29.99
|8.99
|5.99
|✔
|70
|✔
|Indoor Sports World
|4.99
|3.49
|2.49
|✖
|—
|✖
|Jak and Daxter Collection™
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✖
|67
|✔✔✔
|Killzone™ Mercenary
|19.99
|7.99
|5.99
|✔
|78
|✔
|King Oddball
|4.99
|1.49
|0.99
|✔
|66
|✖
|Lara Croft GO
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|83
|✔
|Letter Quest Remastered
|9.99
|3.39
|2.49
|✖
|73
|✖
|LittleBigPlanet
|14.99
|5.24
|3.74
|✔
|88
|✔
|Lost Dimension
|29.99
|14.99
|11.99
|✔
|72
|✔
|Malicious™ Rebirth
|9.99
|3.49
|2.49
|✔
|—
|✖
|Mind Zero
|24.99
|12.49
|7.49
|✔
|59
|✔
|ModNation™ Racers: Road Trip
|13.49
|4.72
|3.37
|✖
|62
|✔*
|Monster Monpiece™
|19.99
|5.99
|3.99
|✔
|67
|✔
|MotoGP™13
|29.99
|8.99
|5.99
|✖
|73
|✔
|Norn9: Var Commons
|39.99
|19.99
|11.99
|✔
|75
|✔
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
|19.99
|6.99
|4.99
|✖
|83
|✔
|Playstation® All-Star Battle Royale™
|9.99
|3.99
|2.99
|✖
|75
|✔
|Playstation®Vita Pets
|19.99
|8.99
|6.99
|✖
|63
|✔
|PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
|39.99
|19.99
|15.99
|✔
|64
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault™
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✖
|64
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank™ Collection
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✖
|76
|✔✔
|Resistance: Burning Skies™
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✖
|60
|✔
|Retro City Rampage™ DX
|9.99
|3.99
|2.49
|✔
|79
|✖
|Risk of Rain
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|77
|✖
|Rogue Legacy
|16.99
|6.79
|3.39
|✔
|85
|✔
|Rugby 15
|14.99
|4.49
|2.99
|✖
|19
|✔
|SAMURAI WARRIORS 4-II
|39.99
|23.99
|15.99
|✔
|73
|✔
|Severed
|14.99
|4.49
|2.99
|✖
|82
|✔
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
|39.99
|19.99
|11.99
|✔
|79
|✔
|Shutshimi
|9.99
|2.99
|1.99
|✔
|82
|—
|Siralim
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✖
|—
|✖
|Siralim 2
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✖
|—
|✖
|Sly Cooper® Thieves in Time
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|75
|✔
|Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God
|14.99
|7.49
|4.49
|✔
|65
|✔
|Soul Sacrifice™ Delta
|17.99
|8.09
|6.29
|✔
|82
|✔
|Sound Shapes™
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✔
|84
|✔
|Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✔
|84
|✔
|Sparkle
|5.99
|1.79
|1.19
|✔
|—
|✖
|Sparkle 2
|7.99
|2.39
|1.59
|✔
|66
|✖
|Sparkle Unleashed
|7.99
|2.39
|1.59
|✔
|62
|✖
|SteamWorld Dig
|9.99
|3.49
|2.49
|✔
|82
|✖
|SteamWorld Heist
|9.99
|3.49
|5.99
|✖
|90
|✔
|Tales of Heart R
|29.99
|10.49
|7.49
|✔
|76
|✔
|Tales of Heart R Season Pass
|29.99
|26.69
|23.99
|—
|—
|—
|Tearaway
|19.99
|8.99
|6.99
|✖
|87
|✔
|Tennis in the Face
|4.99
|1.49
|0.99
|✔
|68
|✖
|The Bridge
|9.99
|3.39
|2.29
|✔
|70
|✖
|The Sly Collection™
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✖
|80
|✔✔✔
|The Unfinished Swan™
|14.99
|4.49
|2.99
|✔
|79
|✖
|The Wolf Among Us – A Telltale Games Series
|24.99
|9.99
|7.49
|✖
|83
|✖
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
|4.99
|1.99
|1.49
|✖
|84
|✖
|TOUCH MY KATAMARI
|14.99
|5.24
|3.74
|✖
|69
|✖
|Uncanny Valley
|12.99
|6.49
|5.19
|✖
|57
|✖
|UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss™
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✖
|80
|✔
|Unit 13™
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✖
|71
|✔
|WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
|39.99
|23.99
|15.99
|✔
|67
|✔
|WipEout® 2048
|13.49
|5.39
|4.04
|✖
|79
|✔
|WRC 4 – FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP
|29.99
|8.99
|5.99
|✔
|63
|✔
|XBlaze Lost: Memories
|39.99
|15.99
|7.99
|✔
|63
|✔
|Yomawari: Night Alone
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✔
|75
|✔
|Yomawari: Night Alone / htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary
|29.99
|14.99
|11.99
|✔✔
|75, 58
|✔✔
|Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
|39.99
|19.99
|11.99
|✔
|83
|✔
*Modnation Racers: Road Trip online trophies needed for platinum. Online servers shut down on July 1, 2017.
PSP
|Game
|Regular Price
|Sale Price
|PS+
|PS TV
|Metacritic
|aAedis Eclipse: Generation of Chaos
|7.99
|2.39
|1.59
|✔
|62
|Ape Escape® On the Loose
|7.99
|2.79
|1.99
|✔
|66
|Arcade Darts™
|1.99
|1.39
|0.99
|✔
|62
|Bashi Blocks™
|1.99
|1.39
|0.99
|✔
|—
|Blade Dancer™: Lineage of Light
|7.99
|3.19
|2.39
|✔
|60
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II
|9.99
|4.99
|2.99
|✔
|77
|Blazing Souls Accelate
|9.99
|4.99
|2.99
|✔
|—
|Chameleon
|3.99
|1.59
|1.19
|✔
|—
|Cho Aniki Zero
|5.99
|2.99
|1.79
|✔
|—
|CLADUN™: This is an RPG!
|4.99
|2.49
|1.99
|✔
|78
|ClaDun x2
|9.99
|4.99
|3.99
|✖
|74
|Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✔
|87
|Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✔
|83
|Disgaea Infinite
|14.99
|5.99
|4.49
|✔
|64
|Dragoneer’s Aria
|4.99
|2.49
|1.99
|✔
|56
|Generation of Chaos: Pandora’s Reflection
|19.99
|9.99
|7.99
|✔
|60
|Gladiator Begins
|7.99
|3.99
|2.39
|✔
|59
|God of War® Chains of Olympus
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✔
|91
|God of War®: Ghost of Sparta
|14.99
|5.99
|4.49
|✔
|86
|Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus
|9.99
|4.99
|2.99
|✔
|—
|Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom
|9.99
|4.99
|2.99
|✔
|79
|Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsengumi
|7.99
|3.99
|2.39
|✔
|—
|Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier™
|14.99
|7.49
|5.99
|✔
|71
|Jeanne d’Arc
|14.99
|5.24
|3.74
|✔
|87
|Jikandia: The Timeless Land
|9.99
|4.99
|2.99
|✖
|60
|Mana Khemia: Student Alliance
|9.99
|2.99
|1.99
|✔
|41
|Mimana Iyar Chronicle
|9.99
|4.99
|2.99
|✔
|45
|Parappa the Rapper™
|14.99
|5.24
|3.74
|✔
|67
|Patapon™ 2
|5.99
|2.09
|1.49
|✔
|81
|Patapon® 3
|14.99
|5.99
|4.49
|✔
|74
|Ragnarok Tactics
|7.99
|3.99
|2.39
|✔
|65
|Warriors of the Lost Empire
|5.99
|2.39
|1.79
|✔
|52
