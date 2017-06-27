Atma Xplorer

2017 PSN Midyear sale is here

Posted by June 27, 2017 • PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VitaAdd Comment

It’s that time of the year again guys.  Prepare your wallets, it’s time for the PlayStation Midyear Sale.

 

PS Vita

GameRegular PriceSale PricePS+PS TVMetacriticPlatinum
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault29.9914.998.9957
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed19.999.997.9964
Amnesia: Memories29.998.995.9972
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition7.992.391.5953
Azkend 2: The World Beneath7.992.391.5967
Baseball Riot4.991.490.9958
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk39.9931.9927.9966
Claire: Extended Cut14.995.243.7467
Code: Realize -Guardian of Rebirth-39.9919.9911.9986
Conception™II: Children of the Seven Stars29.9919.997.4962
CounterSpy™14.997.495.9970
Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors39.9919.9915.9967
Dead Nation™7.993.192.3968
Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival9.994.993.9931
Disgaea 4: A Promised Revisited39.9919.9915.9982
Doki-Doki Universe14.997.495.9966
DYING: Reborn14.997.495.9938
DYNASTY WARRIORS: Godseekers39.9923.9915.9962
Entwined™9.994.993.9959
Escape Plan9.994.993.9971
Farming Simulator 1414.995.994.49
Farming Simulator 1619.9911.999.9953
flOw5.992.992.3971
Flower®6.993.492.7991
forma.814.997.495.9978
Freedom Wars14.994.492.9973
God of War® Collection14.994.492.9973✔✔
Grand Kingdom39.9919.9915.9976
Gravity Badgers1.990.790.3948
Gravity Rush™13.496.745.3983
HELLDIVERS™ Democracy Strikes Back Edition19.999.997.9981
Hitman GO: Definitive Edition7.992.791.9980
Hohokum™9.994.993.9971
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational13.492.691.3476
htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary9.994.993.9958
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth129.998.995.9969
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth229.998.995.9967
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation29.998.995.9970
Indoor Sports World4.993.492.49
Jak and Daxter Collection™9.994.993.9967✔✔✔
Killzone™ Mercenary19.997.995.9978
King Oddball4.991.490.9966
Lara Croft GO9.994.993.9983
Letter Quest Remastered9.993.392.4973
LittleBigPlanet14.995.243.7488
Lost Dimension29.9914.9911.9972
Malicious™ Rebirth9.993.492.49
Mind Zero24.9912.497.4959
ModNation™ Racers: Road Trip13.494.723.3762*
Monster Monpiece™19.995.993.9967
MotoGP™1329.998.995.9973
Norn9: Var Commons39.9919.9911.9975
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty19.996.994.9983
Playstation® All-Star Battle Royale™9.993.992.9975
Playstation®Vita Pets19.998.996.9963
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness39.9919.9915.9964
Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault™9.994.993.9964
Ratchet & Clank™ Collection19.999.997.9976✔✔
Resistance: Burning Skies™14.997.495.9960
Retro City Rampage™ DX9.993.992.4979
Risk of Rain9.994.993.9977
Rogue Legacy16.996.793.3985
Rugby 1514.994.492.9919
SAMURAI WARRIORS 4-II39.9923.9915.9973
Severed14.994.492.9982
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate39.9919.9911.9979
Shutshimi9.992.991.9982
Siralim9.994.993.99
Siralim 214.997.495.99
Sly Cooper® Thieves in Time9.994.993.9975
Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God14.997.494.4965
Soul Sacrifice™ Delta17.998.096.2982
Sound Shapes™9.994.993.9984
Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle19.999.997.9984
Sparkle5.991.791.19
Sparkle 27.992.391.5966
Sparkle Unleashed7.992.391.5962
SteamWorld Dig9.993.492.4982
SteamWorld Heist9.993.495.9990
Tales of Heart R29.9910.497.4976
Tales of Heart R Season Pass29.9926.6923.99
Tearaway19.998.996.9987
Tennis in the Face4.991.490.9968
The Bridge9.993.392.2970
The Sly Collection™14.997.495.9980✔✔✔
The Unfinished Swan™14.994.492.9979
The Wolf Among Us – A Telltale Games Series24.999.997.4983
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition4.991.991.4984
TOUCH MY KATAMARI14.995.243.7469
Uncanny Valley12.996.495.1957
UNCHARTED: Golden Abyss™14.997.495.9980
Unit 13™14.997.495.9971
WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate39.9923.9915.9967
WipEout® 204813.495.394.0479
WRC 4 – FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP29.998.995.9963
XBlaze Lost: Memories39.9915.997.9963
Yomawari: Night Alone19.999.997.9975
Yomawari: Night Alone / htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary29.9914.9911.99✔✔75, 58✔✔
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma39.9919.9911.9983

*Modnation Racers: Road Trip online trophies needed for platinum. Online servers shut down on July 1, 2017.

PSP

GameRegular PriceSale PricePS+PS TVMetacritic
aAedis Eclipse: Generation of Chaos7.992.391.5962
Ape Escape® On the Loose7.992.791.9966
Arcade Darts™1.991.390.9962
Bashi Blocks™1.991.390.99
Blade Dancer™: Lineage of Light7.993.192.3960
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II9.994.992.9977
Blazing Souls Accelate9.994.992.99
Chameleon3.991.591.19
Cho Aniki Zero5.992.991.79
CLADUN™: This is an RPG!4.992.491.9978
ClaDun x29.994.993.9974
Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness14.997.495.9987
Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days19.999.997.9983
Disgaea Infinite14.995.994.4964
Dragoneer’s Aria4.992.491.9956
Generation of Chaos: Pandora’s Reflection19.999.997.9960
Gladiator Begins7.993.992.3959
God of War® Chains of Olympus14.997.495.9991
God of War®: Ghost of Sparta14.995.994.4986
Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus9.994.992.99
Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom9.994.992.9979
Hakuoki: Warriors of the Shinsengumi7.993.992.39
Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier™14.997.495.9971
Jeanne d’Arc14.995.243.7487
Jikandia: The Timeless Land9.994.992.9960
Mana Khemia: Student Alliance9.992.991.9941
Mimana Iyar Chronicle9.994.992.9945
Parappa the Rapper™14.995.243.7467
Patapon™ 25.992.091.4981
Patapon® 314.995.994.4974
Ragnarok Tactics7.993.992.3965
Warriors of the Lost Empire5.992.391.7952

Head here for the full listing.

