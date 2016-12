Who said Blizzard didn’t do Black Friday sales?

The Origins Edition of Overwatch is on a 40% off sale until November 28! Too bad the standard edition is still the same price.

The OE copy nets you:

a copy of the game Overwatch

origin skins for 5 heroes

bonus content for multiple Blizzard games like Mercy Wings for Diablo 3, Heartstone card backs and more!

source Official Overwatch Blog

