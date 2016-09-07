Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Slim

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced a slimmed down PlayStation 4 model. Going by the model number CUH-2000, the PlayStation 4 will be the standard unit that you’ll be able to buy from stores. It will feature the same components and hardware specs as the previous iteration in a smaller, more power efficient form

Say hello to the new #PS4. It’s slimmer & lighter than the original version, but just as pretty. #PlayStationMeeting pic.twitter.com/GyJ17w25xZ — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) September 7, 2016

The console will release on September 15th in “most markets,” and will be priced at $299, €299, £259 and 29,980 yen.

source: US PlayStation Blog

Related