Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Slim

September 7, 2016

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced a slimmed down PlayStation 4 model.  Going by the model number CUH-2000, the PlayStation 4 will be the standard unit that you’ll be able to buy from stores.  It will feature the same components and hardware specs as the previous iteration in a smaller, more power efficient form

The console will release on September 15th in “most markets,” and will be priced at $299, €299, £259 and 29,980 yen.

source: US PlayStation Blog

