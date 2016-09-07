Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Pro

Formerly known as the PlayStation 4 Neo, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a souped up SKU of the PlayStation 4 family.

According to Sony, it will have” more than double” the GPU power than the original PS4 and is equipped with a higher-clocked CPU. Yes, this the PS4 will work with your current content but it does include support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K (using special rendering techniques and upscaling). The PlayStation 4 Pro will be available side-by-side (although at a later release date) with the PlayStation 4 Slim.

And if you have to ask, yes, this will work very well with the PlayStation VR.

PlayStation 4 Pro Specs:

The new console will be identifiable with a new model number – CUH-7000 – and will be equipped with a 4.20 teraFLOPS GPU.

Main processor: Single-chip custom processor CPU: x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores

GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon ™ based graphics engine

Memory: GDDR5 8GB

GDDR5 8GB Hard Disk: 1TB × 1

1TB × 1 External dimensions: About 295mm × 55mm × 327mm (width × height × depth)

Weight: ab out 3.3kg

Optical drive (read-only) BD 6-speed CAV

DVD 8 speed CAV

Input and output:

Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen1) port × 3 AUX port × 1

Communication: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

Bluetooth® 4.0 (LE)

Power supply: AC 100V, 50 / 60Hz

Power consumption: u p to 310W

p to 310W Operating environment temperature: 5 ℃ – 35 ℃

5 ℃ – 35 ℃ AV output: HDMI® output terminal (4K / HDR output)

Optical digital output terminal

The box for the Playstation 4 includes:

PlayStation 4 ” console ( PlayStation 4 Pro, HDD 1TB, body color: Jet Black) × 1

Wireless Controller (DUALSHOCK 4) Jet Black (CUH-ZCT2) × 1

Monaural headset × 1

Power cord × 1

HDMI cable × 1

USB cable × 1

The PlayStation 4 will be available starting November 10th for $399, €399, £349 and 44,980 yen.

source: US PlayStation Blog