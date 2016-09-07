Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony officially reveals the PlayStation 4 Pro

Posted by September 7, 2016 • PlayStation 4Add Comment

Formerly known as the PlayStation 4 Neo, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a souped up SKU of the PlayStation 4 family.

According to Sony, it will have” more than double” the GPU power than the original PS4 and is equipped with a higher-clocked CPU. Yes, this the PS4 will work with your current content but it does include support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K (using special rendering techniques and upscaling). The PlayStation 4 Pro will be available side-by-side (although at a later release date) with the PlayStation 4 Slim.

And if you have to ask, yes, this will work very well with the PlayStation VR.

PlayStation 4 Pro Specs:

The new console will be identifiable with a new model number – CUH-7000 – and will be equipped with a 4.20 teraFLOPS GPU.

  • Main processor:  Single-chip custom processor
    CPU: x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores
    GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon ™ based graphics engine
  • Memory: GDDR5 8GB
  • Hard Disk: 1TB × 1
  • External dimensions: About 295mm × 55mm × 327mm (width × height × depth)
  • Weight: about 3.3kg
  • Optical drive (read-only)
    BD 6-speed CAV
    DVD 8 speed CAV
  • Input and output:
    Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen1) port × 3

    AUX port × 1
  • Communication:
    Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)
    IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
    Bluetooth® 4.0 (LE)
  • Power supply:
    AC 100V, 50 / 60Hz
  • Power consumption: up to 310W
  • Operating environment temperature: 5 ℃ – 35 ℃
  • AV output:
    HDMI® output terminal (4K / HDR output)
    Optical digital output terminal

The box for the Playstation 4 includes:

 

  • PlayStation 4” console (PlayStation 4 Pro, HDD 1TB, body color: Jet Black) × 1
  • Wireless Controller (DUALSHOCK 4) Jet Black (CUH-ZCT2) × 1
  • Monaural headset × 1
  • Power cord × 1
  • HDMI cable × 1
  • USB cable × 1

The PlayStation 4 will be available starting November 10th for $399, €399, £349 and 44,980 yen.

source: US PlayStation Blog

Tags: ,

Incoming search terms:

Related content:

  1. Valve announces Portal 2!
  2. EA celebrates Mass Effect 3 aniversary with sale
  3. PSP 6.35 Pro-A2 LCFW released
  4. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 gets limited edition bundle
  5. Installing WiiFlow 2.1 on your Wii
  6. 6.20 TN-D Permanent Patch
  7. Microsoft updates Xbox One with 1TB storage, new controller, and PC Adapter
  8. EA announces Dragon Age 2
  9. [HowTo] Install PlayStation 3 firmware updates via USB
  10. Install PSP Custom Firmware 5.03 Prometheus add-on

Leave a Reply

Advertisements

Find us on Facebook

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP.Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.
Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats