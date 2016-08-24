Sony will bring PlayStation Now to Windows

One of the biggest problems with investing in a gaming PC instead of a console is that we usually don’t have enough cash to spare for the console afterwards. Sony aims to fix that problem by bringing PlayStation Now to Windows PCs.

For those unfamiliar with the service, PlayStation Now is the subscription service that lets you stream PlayStation 3 games to a PlayStation 4. Do note that like PlayStation Plus, games are only available until your subscription is active.

This will bring a wide selection of PlayStation exclusive titles to Windows PC for the very first time, including entries in the Uncharted, God of War, and Ratchet & Clank franchises, as well as beloved PS3 games like The Last of Us and Journey. Current subscribers have a new way to access PS Now’s library of over 400 games, and the PC app provides a new way for even more gamers to discover and play the service.

The base requirements for PlayStation Now are as follows:

Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1 or 10

3.5 GHz Intel Core i3 or 3.8 GHz AMD A10 or faster

300 MB or more; 2 GB or more of RAM

Sound card; USB port

Sorry XP people.

To help improve interactivity with PlayStation Now, Sony is also launching an official DualShock 4 USB Wireless Adaptor. It will be compatible with PlayStation Now and even PlayStation 4 remote play (for both mac and PC).

source OFficial Playstation Blog