Xbox One gets a price drop: get one at just $299
Just in time for E3, Microsoft announced that the price for Xbox One will be adjusted to $299 in the U.S., €299 in Europe, and £279 in the U.K.
For buyers looking for bundles, these too have dropped with 500 gigabyte unit bundles that were previously $349 are now $299, and one terabyte bundles that were previously $369 are now $319.
Now waiting on Datablitz to pick up the price change AND for the PlayStation 4 to follow suit 🙂
source NeoGaf