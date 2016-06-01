Xbox One gets a price drop: get one at just $299

Just in time for E3, Microsoft announced that the price for Xbox One will be adjusted to $299 in the U.S., €299 in Europe, and £279 in the U.K.

For buyers looking for bundles, these too have dropped with 500 gigabyte unit bundles that were previously $349 are now $299, and one terabyte bundles that were previously $369 are now $319.

Now waiting on Datablitz to pick up the price change AND for the PlayStation 4 to follow suit 🙂

source NeoGaf

