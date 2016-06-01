Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Xbox One gets a price drop: get one at just $299

Xbox One gets a price drop: get one at just $299

Posted by June 1, 2016 • Xbox OneAdd Comment

Just in time for E3, Microsoft announced that the price for Xbox One will be adjusted to $299 in the U.S., €299 in Europe, and £279 in the U.K.

For buyers looking for bundles, these too have dropped with 500 gigabyte unit bundles that were previously $349 are now $299, and one terabyte bundles that were previously $369 are now $319.

Now waiting on Datablitz to pick up the price change AND for the PlayStation 4 to follow suit 🙂

source NeoGaf

Tags: ,

No related content found.

Leave a Reply

Advertisements

Find us on Facebook

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP.Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.
Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats