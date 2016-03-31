Final Fantasy XV gets worldwide release on September 30

Square Enix has finally unveiled the release date for it’s highly anticipated, newest addition to the Final Fantasy franchise.

Mark your calendars folks, the game releases for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on September 30 — and no, you don’t need to wait for another year as FF XV will get an in international simultaneous release :D.

For collectors out there, Square Enix will be releasing two Collector’s Edition bundle of the game:

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $89.99 and include steelbook packaging, as well as a bonus outfit, weapon and skin for Noctis’ car.

And lastly for die hard fans or at least people with lots of disposable income, there’s the Ultimate Collector’s Edition. This is limited to 30,000 units worldwide, will be available for $269.99, include a hardcover art book, a soundtrack, an exclusive Play Arts Kai Noctis figure, plus the same bonus content as the Deluxe Edition and four in-game item packs. And the biggest downside I think is that It will be exclusive to the Square Enix Online Store.

And yes for folks holding out on the PlayStation 4, you might want to wait a bit longer for the rumored PlayStation 4.5.