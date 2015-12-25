December 2015 PSN Flash Sale is up

Hold on to your wallets guys, Sony has just announced a new round of sales for it’s Playstation platform for that Playstation Vita, Playstation 3 and PlayStation 4.

Here’s the massive list for you:

Helping you save on even more games during the holidays, the December 2015 PSN Flash Sale is live starting today in North America, discounting a number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Here’s what you can expect from this month’s Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store, which runs from December 24 until December 28 at 11am PT/2pm ET:

December 2015 PSN Flash Sale

PlayStation 4 Games

Arcania: The Complete Tale – $12.00

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $40.19

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $58.49

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass – $20.00

Batman: Arkham Knight – $25.00

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $45.00

Beyond Eyes – $8.99

Beyond: Two Souls – $20.99

Blood Bowl 2 – $29.99

Capsule Force – $5.10

Color Guardians (cross-buy) – $4.50

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition – $22.49

Deadpool – $34.49

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess – $25.00

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – $29.40

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $15.20

Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition – $14.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $24.00

Farming Simulator 15 – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $35.99

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $40.00

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (cross-buy) – $7.50

Just Cause 3 – $47.99

Just Cause 3 XL Edition – $67.59

King’s Quest Season Pass – $23.69

Legend of Kay Anniversary – $12.00

LEGO Jurassic World – $25.00

Madden NFL 16 – $24.00

Madden NFL 16 Deluxe: Season Edition – $32.00

Madden NFL 16 Super Deluxe: Season Edition – $40.00

Mad Max – $30.00

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $40.19

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition – $23.99

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass – $17.49

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore – $22.49

N++ – $11.99

NBA 2K16 – $44.99

NBA 2K16 Michael Jordan Special Edition – $53.59

Need for Speed – $24.00

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $28.00

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – $47.99

Nova-111 (cross-buy) – $6.00

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos – $20.00

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 20th Anniversary Bundle – $46.89

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 Digital Exclusive Bundle – $40.19

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – $14.99

Rainbow Six Siege – $44.99

Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition – $67.49

Risen 3: Enhanced Edition – $20.00

Rock Band 4 – $53.99

Samurai Warriors 4-II – $39.99

Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack – $24.50

Star Wars Battlefront – $40.19

Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition – $46.89

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $89.99

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $8.00

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $25.00

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game + Expansion Pass – $48.74

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 – $29.40

Tour de France 2015 – $15.00

Transformers; Devastation – $24.50

Wolfenstein: The New Order – $9.00

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $5.00

WWE 2K16 – $44.99

WWE 2K16 Digital Deluxe Edition – $60.29

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – $14.99

PlayStation 3 Games

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess – $25.00

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – $19.60

Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition – $14.99

Farming Simulator 15 – $23.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $25.20

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $27.20

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (cross-buy) – $7.50

King’s Quest Season Pass – $23.69

Legend of Kay Anniversary – $3.75

LEGO Jurassic World – $20.00

Madden NFL 16 – $24.00

Madden NFL 16 Deluxe: Season Edition – $32.00

Madden NFL 16 Super Deluxe: Season Edition – $40.00

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $34.49

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass – $17.49

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – $7.50

NBA 2K16 – $44.99

Nova-111 (cross-buy) – $6.00

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 20th Anniversary Bundle – $40.19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 Digital Exclusive Bundle – $33.49

Samurai Warriors 4-II – $31.99

Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack – $24.50

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $3.00

Tour de France 2015 – $12.00

Transformers: Devastation – $24.50

WWE 2K16 – $44.99

WWE 2K16 Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99

PlayStation Vita Games

Amnesia: Memories – $7.50

Color Guardians (cross-buy) – $4.50

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – $23.99

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (cross-buy) – $7.50

Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed – $10.00

Hyperdimension Neptuna Re;Birth 3: V Generation – $10.00

LEGO Jurassic World – $10.00

Nova-111 (cross-buy) – $6.00

Samurai Warriors 4-II – $31.99

Will you be getting anything in this Flash Sale?

[Source: PlayStation Store via CAG]