Sony Announces new discounted prices for PlayStation 4 in Asia

Just in time for the holidays (or 2016 releases if you’re looking at your release calendar).

As per Sony PH, the current SRP of the 500GB PlayStation 4 is currently at 25,000. The new price will be 18,900 starting October. A 1TB variant will also be available by this time at just PHP 20,900.

Not a bad offer 😀

Users from neighboring SEA countries will also benefit from Sony’s new price scheme for the PlayStation. Curiously, there’s no announcement for new pricing in the US or EU as of yet.

There are also two limited edition bundles set for release in the Philippines: NBA 2K16 and Star Wars Battlefront. Pricing and release dates are as of yet unavailable.

