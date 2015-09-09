Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » PlayStation’s 20th anniversary sale is now live

PlayStation’s 20th anniversary sale is now live

Posted by September 9, 2015 • PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Playstation Portable, PlayStation VitaAdd Comment

The PlayStation brand has been around for 20 years and to commemorate this even, Sony has launched the 20th anniversary sale on the PlayStation Store.  Up for grabs are more than 100 PSP, PS Vita, PS3, and PS4 games.

Do note that if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll get an even bigger discount :).e

20th anniversary sale

The sale lasts through Monday, September 14.The full list of games is available here. and here.

Tags: , , , ,

Incoming search terms:

Related content:

  1. 20th Anniversary Themes for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita rolls out
  2. Fantasy Flash Sale goes up for Tales of titles, Sword Art Online, Dragon’s Dogma on Sale on PlayStation Network
  3. December 2015 PSN Flash Sale is up
  4. Square Enix celebrates 25th Final Fantasy anniversary with a sale
  5. Sony celebrates PlayStation Vita Anniversary with a sale and free games
  6. Final Fantasy Digital Collection Bundles Nine FF Games, Limited To 2000 Units
  7. PSN 2013 Summer Blast Sale begins today
  8. Atlus starts a PSN Sale
  9. PlayStation Store set to get UI revamp
  10. Sony teases Limited Edition 20th anniversary PlayStation 4

Leave a Reply

Advertisements

Find us on Facebook

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP.Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.
Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats