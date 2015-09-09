PlayStation’s 20th anniversary sale is now live

The PlayStation brand has been around for 20 years and to commemorate this even, Sony has launched the 20th anniversary sale on the PlayStation Store. Up for grabs are more than 100 PSP, PS Vita, PS3, and PS4 games.

Do note that if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll get an even bigger discount :).e

The sale lasts through Monday, September 14.The full list of games is available here. and here.