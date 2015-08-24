Capcom Publisher Sale on Nintendo eShop for 3DS, Wii U
North American 3DS and Wii U owners gets a special sale starting today for Capcom published titles. The sale as indicated in the banner goes on from August 24 to August 31. Be sure to check the full listing after the jump 😀
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS
$39.99
$29.99
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|3DS
$39.99
$13.59
|Resident Evil Revelations
|3DS
$19.99
$7.99
|Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D
|3DS
$19.99
$6.79
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
|3DS
$29.99
$16.79
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|3DS
$29.99
$22.49
|Super Street Fighter 4
|3DS
$19.99
$6.79
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|Wii U
$39.99
$13.59
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Wii U
$39.99
$13.59
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Wii U
$14.99
$4.99
|Ducktales Remastered
|Wii U
$14.99
$5.99
Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Wii U