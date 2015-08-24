Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Capcom Publisher Sale on Nintendo eShop for 3DS, Wii U

Capcom Publisher Sale on Nintendo eShop for 3DS, Wii U

Posted by August 24, 2015 • Nintendo 3DS, Wii UAdd Comment

capcom publisher sale

North American 3DS and Wii U owners gets a special sale starting today for Capcom published titles.  The sale as indicated in the banner goes on from August 24 to August 31.  Be sure to check the full listing after the jump 😀

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate3DS

$39.99

$29.99

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate3DS

$39.99

$13.59

Resident Evil Revelations3DS

$19.99

$7.99

Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D3DS

$19.99

$6.79

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies3DS

$29.99

$16.79

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy3DS

$29.99

$22.49

Super Street Fighter 43DS

$19.99

$6.79

Monster Hunter 3 UltimateWii U

$39.99

$13.59

Resident Evil RevelationsWii U

$39.99

$13.59

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraWii U

$14.99

$4.99

Ducktales RemasteredWii U

$14.99

$5.99

 

Tags: , , ,

Related content:

  1. List of StarCraft II Cheats
  2. StarCraft 2 List of Missions
  3. Sony celebrates Japanese Developers with a sale for the PlayStation Vita
  4. Steam Summer sale begins
  5. Project Mirai Song and Costumes List
  6. First look at the PSP-E1000
  7. Monster Hunter coming to 3DS
  8. Nintendo announces the New 3DS and New 3DS XL
  9. Dead or Alive heads to the PSP.. in bikini
  10. Capcom teases Capcom Essentials bundle for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: 5 games for the price of 1

Leave a Reply

Advertisements

Find us on Facebook

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP.Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.
Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats