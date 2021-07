Nintendo Switch Digital Deals brings upto 50% savings on games, bundles and DLC

Nintendo is hosting a Digital Deal promotion on the Switch eShop to celebrate it’s E3 appearance.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Among Us – $3.50 (was $5.00) A Short Hike – $5.99 (was $7.99) Blizzard Arcade Collection – $14.99 (was $19.99) Borderlands Legendary Collection – $19.99 (was $49.99) Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 (was $19.99) Civilization VI – $19.79 (was $59.99) Cozy Grove – $13.46 (was $14.99) Crash Bandicoot 4 – $29.99 (was $39.99) Cuphead – $14.99 (was $19.99) Dead by Daylight – $14.99 (was $29.99) Dead Cells – $14.99 (was $24.99) Deadly Premonition 2 – $24.99 (was $49.99) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – $34.99 (was $49.99) Doom Eternal – $29.99 (was $59.99) Empire of Sin – $11.99 (was $39.99) Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $41.99 (was $59.99) Grindstone – $15.99 (was $19.99) Gris – $6.79 (was $16.99) Hades – $17.49 (was $24.99) Immortals Fenyx Rising – $29.99 (was $59.99) Just Dance 2021 – $19.99 (was $49.99) Layton’s Mystery Journey – $27.99 (was $39.99) Lonely Mountains: Downhill – $11.99 (was $19.99) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $9.99 (was $59.99) Mortal Kombat 11 – $14.99 (was $49.99) My Friend Pedro – $9.99 (was $19.99) NBA 2K21 – $4.79 (was $59.99) New Super Lucky’s Tale – $20.99 (was $29.99) Octopath Traveler – $41.99 (was $59.99) Okami HD – $9.99 (was $19.99) Overwatch – $19.99 (was $39.99) Paper Mario: The Origami King – $41.99 (was $59.99) Part Time UFO – $6.29 (was $8.99) Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $41.99 (was $59.99) Raji: An Ancient Epic – 12.49 (was $24.99) Sayonara Wild Hearts – $7.79 (was $12.99) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game – $9.74 (was $14.99) Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $14.99 (was $29.99) Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $24.99 (was $49.99) SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy – $29.99 (was $49.99) Super Bomberman R – $9.99 (was $39.99) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $29.99 (was $59.99) The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $14.99 (was $24.99) The Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $17.99 (was $29.99) The Last Campfire – $7.49 (was $14.99) The Messenger – $9.99 (was $19.99) The Witcher 3 – $35.99 (was $59.99) Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – $14.99 (was $29.99) Wolfenstein II – $29.99 (was $59.99) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $41.99 (was $59.99) Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $41.99 (was $59.99)

The sale will run through until June 21.

visit the eShop with your wallet now: https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Related

Tags: Nintendo eShop