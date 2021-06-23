Genshin Impact 1.7 Leaks: Achievements, Inazuma Namecard Leaked

Waiting on info on Genshin Impact’s upcoming 1.7 update? Look no further.

Genshin Impact’s 1.6 has brought the costume system (which includes costumes for the sisters Jean and Barbara), the summer Islands and Klee’s day out as an event.

Genshin Impact 1.7 Leaks: Achievements, Ayaka Constellations, Inazuma Namecard Leaked

The first leak comes from Project Celestia, and it gives us an insight on the achievements that we will be getting in the upcoming update. You can find the full achievements list below.

Continental Explorer: Land of the Surging Thunder I- Light up the maps of Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Thunderbolting Across the Land I- Unlock the Teleport Waypoints of Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Sanctuary Pilgrim: Inazuma Tenryou I- Unlock all the Shrines of Depths of Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Eternal Thunder- Upgrade the Statues of The Seven in Inazuma to their maximum level.

Divine Avatar- Reach Max Level for Sacred Sakura’s Favor.

Naku Weed Whacker I- Follow 10 Electro Seelie on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region.

Naku Weed Whacker I- Follow 20 Electro Seelie on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region.

Naku Weed Whacker I- Follow 40 Electro Seelie on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region.

Guiding Light I- Follow 4 Seelie

Guiding Light I- Follow 8 Seelie to their Seelie Gardens on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Guiding Light I- Follow 16 Seelie to their Seelie Gardens on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Shock-Waving Treasure Hunter (I)- Open 100 Chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Shock-Waving Treasure Hunter (I)- Open 200 Chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Shock-Waving Treasure Hunter (I)- Open 300 Chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Welcoming Party- Complete “Sacred Sakura”

Echo of Fury- Complete “Orobashi Legacy”

Now You’re Playing with Power! I- Complete 6 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Now You’re Playing with Power! I- Complete 12 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region

Now You’re Playing with Power! I- Complete 24 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in the Inazuma region