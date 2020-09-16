PlayStation 5 gets priced, launching November

Hot on the heels of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch announcement, Sony has officially announced the price and launch date for it’s upcoming next-generation console:

$499 for the standard version with BluRay Disc

$399 for the all digital version

PlayStation 5 Specs:

CPU

x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU

AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System Memory

GDDR6 16GB

448GB/s Bandwidth

SSD

825GB

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

Optical Drive

Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV

BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV

BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV

DVD ~3.2xCLV

PS5 Game Disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Video Out

HDMI™ OUT port

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio

“Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Dimensions

PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

Weight

PS5: 4.5kg

PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg

Power

PS5: 350W

PS5 Digital Edition: 340W

Input/Output

USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)

USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)

Networking

Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth® 5.1

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will start as early as tomorrow.

The first wave of availability will be on November 12 while the rest of the world (including the PH) will get it on November 19.