PlayStation 5 gets priced, launching November

Hot on the heels of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch announcement, Sony has officially announced the price and launch date for it’s upcoming next-generation console:

  • $499 for the standard version with BluRay Disc
  • $399 for the all digital version

PlayStation 5 Specs:

  • CPU
  • x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”
  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
  • GPU
  • AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine
  • Ray Tracing Acceleration
  • Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
  • System Memory
  • GDDR6 16GB
  • 448GB/s Bandwidth
  • SSD
  • 825GB
  • 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
  • Optical Drive
  • Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV
  • BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV
  • BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV
  • DVD ~3.2xCLV
  • PS5 Game Disc
  • Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
  • Video Out
  • HDMI™ OUT port
  • Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
  • Audio
  • “Tempest” 3D AudioTech
  • Dimensions
  • PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)
  • (excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
  • PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)
  • (excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
  • Weight
  • PS5: 4.5kg
  • PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg
  • Power
  • PS5: 350W
  • PS5 Digital Edition: 340W
  • Input/Output
  • USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)
  • USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2
  • USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
  • Networking
  • Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)
  • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
  • Bluetooth® 5.1

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will start as early as tomorrow.

The first wave of availability will be on November 12 while the rest of the world (including the PH) will get it on November 19.

