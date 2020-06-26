Atma Xplorer

2020 Summer Steam Sale is under way

It’s that time of the year again folks.

Prepare your wallet for Steam’s Summer Sale!

2020’s Steam Summer Sale best deals

Steam Summer Sale introduces Points Shop

Steam has launched the Points Shop alongside the Summer Sale which is sot rt of a loyalty points system which will allow you to earn points for each purchase.  Each dollar spent (or which ever is equivalent in your local currency) will earn you equivalent points that you can use to redeem for Profile or Chat items, including animated avatars, frames, backgrounds, and badges, etc

