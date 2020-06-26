2020 Summer Steam Sale is under way
It’s that time of the year again folks.
Prepare your wallet for Steam’s Summer Sale!
2020’s Steam Summer Sale best deals
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — P474.30 (
P1,395.00)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — P840.00 (
P2,800.00)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Complete Edition — P538.88 (
P1,584.95)
- Doom Eternal — P1,380.00 (
P2,760.00)
- …and more
Steam Summer Sale introduces Points Shop
Steam has launched the Points Shop alongside the Summer Sale which is sot rt of a loyalty points system which will allow you to earn points for each purchase. Each dollar spent (or which ever is equivalent in your local currency) will earn you equivalent points that you can use to redeem for Profile or Chat items, including animated avatars, frames, backgrounds, and badges, etcTags: Steam, Steam Sale, Summer Sale