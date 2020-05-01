Atma Xplorer

Nintendo Switch gets v10.0.2 firmware

Posted by May 1, 2020 • Nintendo SwitchAdd Comment

Nintendo has released a new firmware for the Switch.  Version 10.0.2 is a minor bug fix.

Check out the full patch notes for this update below.

Ver. 10.0.2 (Released April 29, 2020)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including a solution for the following:
 We have fixed an issue where a Nintendo Switch console with system menu version 10.0.0 or 10.0.1 does not set up a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, sometimes causing incorrect joystick control.

source Nintendo

