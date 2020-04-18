Free PlayStation games from Sony’s Stay At Home Initiative

To help gamers cope with the Covid-19 crisis, Sony is giving away The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free to anyone with a PlayStation Store account.

Free Games to Play At Home To support Play At Home, PlayStation will try to make those occasionally dull moments more exciting by offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey available for free* for a limited time through digital downloads from April 15 at 8pm PDT through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT Once you redeem the games, they are yours to keep.

So yes, all you need to do is login to your PlayStation account, find the mentioned titles,add them to your cart and hit purchase. Don’t worry, they’re really free as you can see here.

The Nathan Drake Collection includes all 3 remasters of the Uncharted series:

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Journey is a moving, beautiful adventure game.

source PlayStation Blog