Sony announces PlayStation Classic with 20 pre-loaded games

To celebrate the 25th year anniversary of the console, Sony is releasing a miniaturized version of the original PlayStation — the PlayStation Classic.

The console will come pre-loaded with 20 of the most popular titles of the platform, includingFinal Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

 

The mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, and properly emulates the nostalgia of the console by featuring similar controllers and packaging.

The PlayStation Classic will be available for pre-order in the US and Canada and will soon be available in other regions as well. Pricing for the PlayStation Classic will be as follows $99.99 USD (MSRP) / $129.99 CAN (MSRP) and the units will be available on December 3, 2018.

source PlayStation Blog

