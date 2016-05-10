Pokémon Sun and Moon gets a release date and a debut trailer

Plus we get to see the starter pokemons.

The new trailer gives us a first look at the games, their setting — in Alola Region and the new starters:

Rowlet – Grass Quill Pokémon, Grass / Flying type, Overgrow ability

Litten – Fire Cat Pokémon, Fire type, Blaze ability

Popplio – Sea Lion Pokémon, Water type, Torrent ability

And yes, Rowlet looks like Kotori from Lovelive!

Even more exciting is that we now have a date to watch out for and throw away our social lives again: 18th November in North America and 23rd November in Europe.

I can’t wait!