Atma Xplorer

Xploring Games, Computing, Photography

Home » Pokémon Sun and Moon gets a release date and a debut trailer

Pokémon Sun and Moon gets a release date and a debut trailer

Posted by May 10, 2016 • Nintendo 3DSAdd Comment

Plus we get to see the starter pokemons.

The new trailer gives us a first  look at the games, their setting — in Alola Region and the new starters:

  • Rowlet – Grass Quill Pokémon, Grass / Flying type, Overgrow ability
  • Litten – Fire Cat Pokémon, Fire type, Blaze ability
  • Popplio – Sea Lion Pokémon, Water type, Torrent ability

And yes, Rowlet looks like Kotori from Lovelive!

 

Even more exciting is that we now have a date to watch out for and throw away our social lives again: 18th November in North America and 23rd November in Europe.

I can’t wait!

Tags: , , ,

Related content:

  1. New Pokémon X & Y trailer reveals horde battles
  2. Pokémon Omega Ruby And Alpha Sapphire North American Demo available via Pokémon Trainer Club

Leave a Reply

Advertisements

Find us on Facebook

Exclusive Guides

Custom Firmware

These guides will help you install custom firmware on your PSP.Note: These links are updated whenever a new custom firmware/hen is released.
Atma Xplorer™ 2013. All rights reserved
website stats